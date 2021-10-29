Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The battle against COVID-19 continues at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex. Now, some employees are saying they should not be forced to get vaccinated as a mandate deadline nears. Union members gathered for an informational picket on the issue Friday.

COVID-19 case numbers at the complex are much lower now than their peak in the hundreds. According to the most recent data released by the Bureau of Prisons, there are five inmate cases and zero staff cases at the United States Penitentiary. There is one staff cases and zero inmate cases at the Federal Correctional Institution.

Despite the lower case numbers, COVID-19 restrictions remain in place at Terre Haute FCC. Right now, it's among 70 other facilities making what the BOP calls "intense modifications." That means masking and social distancing at all times, and daily screenings.

Intense modifications are needed when a facility falls within at least one of three categories; either the medical isolation rate inside the complex is equal to or greater than 7%, or the facility vaccination rate is under 50%, or there is high community spread. News 10 asked a prison spokesperson why Terre Haute FCC is in this category, knowing community spread in Vigo County is not high. We did not get an answer and instead were directed to the BOP's website where that specific information is not available.

A federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect November 9th but many prison employees remain unvaccinated. According to the most recent BOP data, 360 employees and 1,917 inmates have been fully vaccinated.

When the world was just learning about the coronavirus a year and a half ago union leaders said there was a lack of personal protective equipment and tests to keep people working at the prison safe. Now a new union president says a COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes too far.

Harold Smith is the AFGE Local 720 president. He represents 585 out of 705 Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex employees. Smith says he wants state and federal lawmakers to step in and stop a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He says the mandate will push people out of their jobs. That's why the union organized an informational picket near the prison complex Friday evening.

News 10 asked Smith why employees would not want to get vaccinated.

Smith said, "I think basically it comes down to distrust a lot of times. This is the most publicized vaccine in the history of modern medicine."

He also mentioned religious reasons and some people don't want to get the vaccine because the government is telling them to get it.

According to Smith, 40% Terre Haute employees do not want to get vaccinated. According to the numbers he's seen, Smith says 56% of employees at the prison complex have gotten at least one vaccine dose and 50% are fully vaccinated.

Federal employees are supporting other workers who are resisting a vaccine mandate. Some were at a protest in front of GE Aviation Friday afternoon.