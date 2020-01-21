Clear

Federal court warns of phone calls in Social Security scam

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 12:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal court officials in Indianapolis are warning that scammers posing as court employees are calling people with cases pending before the court and asking them for their Social Security number.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana said court officials would never contact someone and demand personal information such as their Social Security number.

The court is also reminding the public never to divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers.

Court officials urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of the scam to report it to the District Court Clerk’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.

The Social Security number scam is the latest that the federal court has warned the public about in recent years. Those include a scam in which callers posing as U.S. marshals or other government officials claim that their would-be victims can avoid imminent arrest for not appearing for jury duty by paying a fine.

Prospective jurors who disregard a summons will only be contacted by the court officials by mail and in certain circumstances, they may be ordered to appear before a judge. Court officials will also never request any kind of payment by phone or email.

People who believe they’ve been scammed can report it to the clerk’s office for the federal court at 317-229-3700 and the Federal Trade Commission here.

WTHI Radar

