Federal court officials renew warning about jury duty scam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal court officials are repeating their warning of a nationwide scam in which callers posing as U.S. marshals or other government officials claim victims can avoid imminent arrest for not appearing for jury duty by paying a fine.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson and U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler of the Southern District of Indiana issued the renewed warning this week.

Magnus-Stinson says federal courts don’t operate in such a way and court officials, U.S. marshals or other government employees will never contact someone and demand payment or personal information by phone or email.

People who believe they’ve been the victim of such a scam are encouraged to report the incident to the District Court Clerk’s Office at 317-229-3700 or the U. S. Marshals Service at 317-226-6566.