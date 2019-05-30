Federal appeals court upholds courts ruling for restitution in Franklin Fennell case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal appeals court has upheld the restitution amount in the Franklin Fennell case.

Under Thursday's order, Fennell must repay the Vigo County School Corporation.

The amount is $110,600.

It's the amount investigators said Fennell and Frank Shahadey received in kickbacks from contracts involving the school corporation.

Fennell argued the amount was too high and had been calculated incorrectly.

The court disagreed and said Fennell didn't prove there was an error.

Fennell is currently serving a 24-month prison sentence.