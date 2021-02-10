Federal Student Loans at 0% Interest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-While recent college graduates struggle to find jobs in the middle of a pandemic, they will not have to worry about their student loans accruing interest.

The CARES Act began this relief back in March of 2020 and this relief has been extended until September of 2021. Any payments that are made during this time will come directly off of the principal of the loan.

This aid also benefits current college students by preventing any interest on unsubsidized loans. This relief is only for federal student loans. Loans that are from private companies may still be accruing interest.

For more information about this aid and whether or not you qualify, click here.