Federal Government stepping in to vaccinate Indiana teachers

The Federal Government has said they will make vaccines available specifically for educators.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 9:52 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Health care providers, first responders, and those in long term care facilites have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine in indiana. Now, it's a system based on age, but many teachers in the state are wondering why they haven't been prioritized.

"The term essential worker has been thrown around quite a lot and I know that I'm essential, and I am told that I'm essential, but the state, so far, has not treated me like I am essential," Carlee Sluder, a teacher for the Vigo County School Corporation said. 

She said going to school and teaching face to face is what the teachers want, but she said she worries about the spread of COVID.

"I am not fearful for myself, per say. I am more afraid about what could happen to other people," she said. 

Tuesday night President Biden challenged every state to prioritize vaccinating educators.

Wednesday Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the federal government would be providing vaccines to do just that.

"The federal government will fold in their doses, their appointment regimine, and scheduling process at Meijer, at Kroger, at Wal-mart. So, that's the, when you think about the federal pharmacy program, there are those options as well for teachers of all ages," Governor Holcomb said.

But, Sluder said it shouldn't have taken the federal government to step in for teachers in Indiana to be vaccinated.

"This just further illistruates what teachers in Indiana fight for daily. Like every day. Whether it's fighting for fair funding, to ultimately benefit our students, or fighting to be paid like professionals, or fighting to be vaccinated for the health of everyone. Everyday is a fight for teachers in Indiana," Sluder said. 

If you're a teacher under 50 years old you'll need to go Meijer, Wal-mart, or Kroger's pharmacy websites to sign up. They are the places offering federal vaccines for teachers.

