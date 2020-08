TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning of more covid cases out of the terre haute federal prison.

According to the fedreal bureau of prison website, Terre Haute federal correctional institute is reporting 47 confirmed active cases.

45 of those are inmates.

2 of those are staff.

And the United State penitentiary in Terre Haute is reporting 47 confirmed active cases.

All of those cases are inmates.

You'll remember last week there were only 12 at the USP.