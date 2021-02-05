February is a good time to assess your heart disease risk

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) -Heart disease is serious business.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate 665 thousand people die from heart disease each year. That means one of every four deaths is linked to heart disease.

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is offering an online tool to help you assess your risk for heart disease. The link is www.gshvin.org/heart.

The free tool requires some homework on your part. You will be asked to input numbers for measurements like blood pressure and cholesterol.

"It's good to know what your numbers are, especially blood pressure and cholesterol numbers because those are things you can control with lifestyle changes," said Tiffany Conover, director of marketing for Good Samaritan.

“These online tools and screenings are vital to helping our patients identify their risk for heart disease,” said Christopher Ross, director of Cardiology at Good Samaritan. “Our services, which consist of diagnostic testing, specialty clinics and cardiac rehabilitation, allow us to diagnose and treat a wide range of cardiovascular issues for patients of all ages.”

After inputting your information you will receive a report by email. The report can be taken to your healthcare provider who will be able to discuss your risk level for heart disease with you.

Good Samaritan provides various screenings throughout the year. On Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. cholesterol testing will be conducted at the Vincennes Goodwill store.

During February, National Heart Month, the hospital takes the opportunity to make people more aware of their heart health risks.

Vascular screenings are also available to the community at the Dayson Heart Center at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Vascular disease is a serious condition that affects the circulation of blood flow within the arteries and veins. If not treated, vascular disease can lead to serious health issues such as amputation, stroke, aneurysm, or even death, according to a news release from Good Samaritan Hospital. These three screenings can be purchased together for only $69, or separately for $23 each. The screenings include a carotid artery ultrasound, abdominal aortic aneurysm screening, and peripheral artery disease screening. To make an appointment or learn more information, patients are encouraged to call the Dayson Heart Center at 812-885-3243.