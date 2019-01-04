Clear

Fayette Township Boil Order

There is a boil order currently unfil further notice

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

A boil order is in effect for Fayette Township water customers in the Krislynn Woods Subdivision until further notice

