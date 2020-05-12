Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fauci warns of ‘suffering and death’ if US reopens too soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned bluntly Tuesday of “really serious” consequences of suffering, death and deeper economic damage if state and local officials lift stay-at-home orders too quickly.

Posted: May 12, 2020 4:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned bluntly Tuesday of “really serious” consequences of suffering, death and deeper economic damage if state and local officials lift stay-at-home orders too quickly, even as President Donald Trump pushes them to act to right a free-falling economy.

Fauci’s testimony before a Senate committee came as more than two dozen states have begun to lift their lockdowns as a first step toward economic recovery.

Underscoring the seriousness of the pandemic that has reached Congress and the White House, Fauci and other experts testified by video from their homes. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chaired the hearing by video from the study in his cabin in Tennessee, though several members of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee did attend at the Capitol.

Fauci and other health officials stressed that pandemic danger persists, even as testing increases and work toward a vaccine and treatments continues.

More COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, Fauci told the senators.

“There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation you will see some cases appear,” Fauci said.

And if there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, “my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” he said. “The consequences could be really serious.”

In fact, he said opening too soon “could turn the clock back,” and that not only would cause “some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery.”

Fauci was among the health experts testifying Tuesday to the Senate panel, as Trump has been praising states that are reopening after the prolonged lockdown aimed at controlling the virus’s spread.

Committee chairman Alexander said as the hearing opened that “what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough.”

Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 4.2 million people and killed over 287,000 — more than 80,000 in U.S. alone. Asked if the U.S. mortality count was correct, Fauci said, “the number is likely higher. I don’t know exactly what percent higher but almost certainly it’s higher.”

Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force charged with shaping the response to COVID-19, testified via video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.

With the U.S. economy in free-fall and more than 30 million people unemployed, Trump has been anxious to reopen states for business.

A recent Associated Press review determined that 17 states did not meet a key White House benchmark for loosening restrictions — a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases or positive test rates. Yet many of those have begun to reopen or are about to do so, including Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.

Of the 33 states that have had a 14-day downward trajectory of either cases or positive test rates, 25 are partially opened or moving to reopen within days, the AP analysis found. Other states that have not seen a 14-day decline, remain closed despite meeting some benchmarks.

Besides Fauci, of the National Institutes of Health, the other experts include FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — both in self-quarantine—and Adm. Brett Giroir, the coronavirus “testing czar” at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The event Tuesday got underway in the committee’s storied hearing room, but that’s about all that remained of the pre-pandemic way of conducting oversight. The senators running the event, Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray of Washington, were heads on video screens, with an array of personal items in the background as they isolated back home.

A few senators, such as Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski and Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy, personally attended the session in the hearing room. They wore masks, as did an array of aides buzzing behind them.

The health committee hearing offers a very different setting from the White House coronavirus task force briefings the administration witnesses have all participated in. Most significantly, Trump did not control the agenda.

Eyeing the November elections, the president has been urging on protesters who oppose their state governors’ stay-at-home orders, while expressing his own confidence that the coronavrius will fade away as summer advances and Americans return to work and other pursuits.

The U.S. has seen at least 1.3 million infections and nearly 81,000 confirmed deaths from the virus, the highest toll in the world by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Separately, one expert from the World Health Organization has already warned that some countries are “driving blind” into reopening their economies without having strong systems to track new outbreaks. And three countries that do have robust tracing systems — South Korea, Germany and China — have already seen new outbreaks after lockdown rules were relaxed.

WHO’s emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said Germany and South Korea have good contact tracing that hopefully can detect and stop virus clusters before they get out of control. But he said other nations — which he did not name — have not effectively employed investigators to contact people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine before they can spread the virus.

“Shutting your eyes and trying to drive through this blind is about as silly an equation as I’ve seen,” Ryan said. “Certain countries are setting themselves up for some seriously blind driving over the next few months.”

Apple, Google, some U.S. states and European countries are developing contact-tracing apps that show whether someone has crossed paths with an infected person. But experts say the technology only supplements and does not replace labor-intensive human work.

U.S. contact tracing remains a patchwork of approaches and readiness levels. States are hiring contact tracers but experts say tens of thousands will be needed across the country.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 24627

Reported Deaths: 1540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7510423
Lake2493125
Cass15243
Hendricks97354
Hamilton93682
Allen83459
St. Joseph82926
Johnson82790
Madison50957
Elkhart49418
Clark38025
Bartholomew36026
Porter3319
LaPorte32912
Jackson2821
Shelby27216
Hancock27019
Howard2569
Tippecanoe2442
Floyd23229
Delaware22919
Boone22631
Decatur21529
Morgan2088
Vanderburgh1892
Harrison16012
Grant15316
White1521
Dearborn15113
Greene14714
Monroe1459
Montgomery1405
Noble13515
Miami1261
Warrick12320
Lawrence12016
Orange11318
Franklin1067
Ripley1016
Clinton961
Jennings963
Putnam895
Henry852
Vigo836
Scott812
Carroll712
Wabash642
Newton648
Steuben622
Daviess5415
Wayne535
Washington481
Dubois460
Kosciusko451
Jasper401
Fayette384
LaGrange382
Rush372
Fulton361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Marshall341
Owen281
Brown261
Clay241
Randolph232
DeKalb231
Jay220
Whitley221
Knox210
Perry210
Starke212
Tipton211
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey150
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Huntington142
Benton130
Warren121
Wells110
Ohio90
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0129

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 79007

Reported Deaths: 3459
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook533812361
Lake5323173
DuPage4745251
Will3740202
Kane312690
McHenry95852
Winnebago93225
St. Clair71952
Kankakee55730
Rock Island51716
Madison43531
Kendall43112
Champaign2796
Sangamon26219
Randolph2212
Boone20612
DeKalb1832
Jackson16610
Ogle1491
Macon14615
Peoria1415
Clinton12710
McLean1213
LaSalle1055
Warren1040
Whiteside1046
Stephenson990
Iroquois982
Jefferson9415
Out of IL842
Monroe7911
Knox750
Unassigned660
Lee630
Union631
Grundy601
Tazewell594
Henry580
Cass560
McDonough492
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Coles412
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan301
Christian294
Pulaski270
Vermilion251
Livingston241
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Mason150
Woodford151
Bureau141
Ford141
Hancock120
Mercer120
Carroll112
Crawford100
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Clark80
Alexander70
Piatt70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Henderson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Cumberland40
Greene40
Johnson40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Hamilton30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haute City Center to reopen later this week

Image

Robinson High School works to honor the class of 2020

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

J.Gumbo's staying closed, renovations underway to bring in more business

Image

Rural Illinois asking Governor to change stay-at-home laws

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 62

Image

Florida Tech

Image

Ernie Thimpson

Image

Tim Young

Image

Contact tracing and your privacy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak