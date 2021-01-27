Father wants Senate Bill 19 passed

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - I talked to a father who lost his son to suicide around November last year.

He says Senate Bill 19 could not have come at a better time.

"I hope so, that's all I can hope for now," says Mike Frey.

Hope that Senate Bill 19 will help decrease teen suicides.

It will require 6th through 12th graders to have several important phone numbers on their student I.D. cards.

"The human trafficking number and the suicide prevention hotline number on all student I.D's," said Frey.

Frey says this legislation is important.

"I lost my son two months ago I believe it's just another outlet for the kids, to be able to talk to someone if they have issues and if they're having problems or something like that," says Frey.

He says it isn't just for the child who's hurting, but also for their classmates.

"If their friends see that someone is hurting then they would know somewhere to call and they could say I have a friend that I'm worried about. What do I need to do, how do I need to approach this. I think it's more than just for the kids that are hurting, I think it's for their friends also," said Frey.

Mike Frey showed me where he found his son.

Now he's using it as a place where cade's buddies and loved ones can spend time with him and sign their name.

Frey just hopes this type of thing will be talked about a lot more.

"Suicide is preventable but it has to be talked about and before our tragedy I don't remember hearing about it a lot."

This proposal has to pass in the Senate first, before going to the Indiana house.

THE NATIONAL SUICIDE HOTLINE IS 800-2-7-3-TALK.

AND THE HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE IS 888 3-7-3-7888.