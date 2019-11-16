Father of the 8-year-old hit and killed shares message to driver

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI)--"I was driving home, and I got the call that said Micah had been hit," said Tracy Chambers Micah's father.

He told News 10 he's filled with pain and confusion.

His 8-year-old son Micah Chambers was hit and killed by a truck Friday night.

The grieving father reached out to us saying he had a message for Joey McDaniel.

He's the driver who hit Micah.

"I want you to know that my Micah Chambers, wouldn't have wanted you to feel regret or sorrow. Please, peace be with you," said Tracy.

Micah, his sister Susan and their cousin Nate were headed to the Bicknell Roller Rink just off of State Rd. 67.

Micah crossed the street and was hit.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died.

Susan told us she just wants her little brother back.

"He was excited because he wanted to go skating. He was always happy. He put a smile on everybody's face," said Susan.

We asked Tracy how the family is doing right now.

he told me the outpour of prayers from the community is keeping them sane.

He said he hopes McDaniel will make it through this tragedy, too.

"I don't want him to be in that much pain. he's got to deal with that every day of his life I don't...no that's something I don't wish that on nobody, " said Tracy.

At this point, no charges have been filed.

Tracy said the family is preparing for Micah's funeral.

He just wants to hold his baby boy.