Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Father of Indiana teen killed in pursuit crash sues police

The father of a 15-year-old boy killed in a car crash during a police pursuit is suing the Kokomo Police Department, alleging that it “engaged in a pattern of misinformation” and its officers acted inappropriately.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — The father of a 15-year-old boy killed in a car crash during a police pursuit is suing the Kokomo Police Department, alleging that it “engaged in a pattern of misinformation” and its officers acted inappropriately.

Travis L. Abston Jr. of Battle Ground died in a two-car crash in Kokomo last September during a police chase following reports the teen was potentially armed and dangerous.

The lawsuit filed by Travis Abston Sr. names the Kokomo Police Department, the Battle Ground Police Department and its town marshal as defendants.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the suit says Battle Ground’s marshal falsely told Kokomo police that the teen might have a gun and was possibly planning to carry out a school shooting in Kokomo, prompting that school to close for the day.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Rainy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Rex set record long 11 game streak

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Image

Taste of Terre Haute Now - July 28th

Image

Tree Pruning Workshop Wednesday 5pm-6:30pm Fowler Park

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Out of this world exhibit kicks off at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way