Father of Indiana teen killed in pursuit crash sues police

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — The father of a 15-year-old boy killed in a car crash during a police pursuit is suing the Kokomo Police Department, alleging that it “engaged in a pattern of misinformation” and its officers acted inappropriately.
Travis L. Abston Jr. of Battle Ground died in a two-car crash in Kokomo last September during a police chase following reports the teen was potentially armed and dangerous.
The lawsuit filed by Travis Abston Sr. names the Kokomo Police Department, the Battle Ground Police Department and its town marshal as defendants.
The Kokomo Tribune reports the suit says Battle Ground’s marshal falsely told Kokomo police that the teen might have a gun and was possibly planning to carry out a school shooting in Kokomo, prompting that school to close for the day.
Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com
