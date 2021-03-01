Father and baby die after house fire Monday morning

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A man and his infant daughter died early Monday morning after a fire at their residence.

According to the Edgar County Coroner the deceased victims are Michael J. Phipps, 53 and his daughter, Nettie L. Phipps. The child was two months old.

The Paris Fire Department found the structure 102 Water Street in Vermilion to be fully engulfed in flames around 2:00 a.m. A woman and two young children met firefighters. She informed them her boyfriend and their infant daughter were still inside.

After making entry, firefighters found the bodies of the deceased victims. Official cause of death will be determined following autopsies Tuesday.

The incident and the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Police zone 5 investigations, the office of the State Fire Marshall, the Edgar County Sheriff’s department, the Paris Fire Department, and the Edgar County Coroner.