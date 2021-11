CLARK COUNTY, Ill (WTHI) - A man is recovering after what officials are calling an accidental shooting.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in Clark County, Illinois.

Sheriff's deputies say a father and his child were in the woods. That's when the child accidentally fired the weapon, hitting the father.

The father went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff's deputies say this incident is a reminder of the importance of firearm safety for all ages.