Fatal semi rollover accident claims the life of one individual

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - On Sunday morning, a vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Vigo County claimed the life of one young man.

At 8:15 AM, Indiana State police were called to investigate a semi-tractor roll-over accident on I-70.

Police say 32-year-old Shiraf Shafiullah was traveling westbound on I-70 in a 2016 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer.

Suddenly, for an unknown reason, he ran off the interstate near the seven-mile marker and hit the median. The semi tractor-trailer proceeded to get caught in the cable barrier located in the median and rolled over on the driver's side.

Shafiullah was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vigo County Coroner's Office. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Officials say an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow.