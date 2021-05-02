Car crash leaves 18-year-old woman dead

CLAY CITY, Ill. (WTHI) - One 18-year-old female is now dead after a crash in Clay City, Illinois.

Law officials say Alexis Sargent of Fairfield Illinois was traveling northbound on south main street at US route 50 in Clay City with a 14-year-old male passenger.

And 53-year-old William Goluba from Olney was traveling eastbound in the same location.

Illinois state police say Sargent failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

And thats when police say the vehicles hit eachother.

Sargent was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The other people involved were checked out at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.