Fatal crash in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - According to Sheriff John Plasse, Vigo County Sheriff Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Curry Dr near Sullivan Pl.
One of the occupants was killed in the crash, other occupants were transported to Regional Hospital for treatment.
The fatal accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.
They have learned that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash and, no drugs or alcohol were suspected.
Names are not being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
