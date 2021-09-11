Clay County crash claims the life of one Illinois woman

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning car crash in Clay City, Indiana claims the life of one woman.

Illinois State Police say the fatal traffic crash happened just after 1:30 AM on Saturday.

In the preliminary investigation, police say 40-year-old Misty J. Coughlin was driving eastbound on South 1st Street in Clay City. Police say for an unknown reason, she drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and struck a stump off the roadway to the left.

The car became airborne and Coughlin was ejected from her car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time, but we will keep you updated if new information is released.