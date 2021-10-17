Police identify two killed in Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A double fatal car crash claims the lives of two people including the life of a local teenager.

Police say this happened in Sullivan County just before 10:30 AM on Sunday morning.

This was at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 East.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says three people were involved in the accident.

Mallorie Cochran, a 16-year-old from Farmersburg, was the driver of one vehicle. She died from injuries sustained in the crash. She was a Junior at Farmersburg North Central High School.

Perry Deschamp, a 58-year-old from Jasonville, was driving the second vehicle. He also died from injuries related to the crash.

His passenger was 56-year-old, Karla Deschamp who was airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. Police say her injuries are serious but she is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.