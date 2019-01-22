Rockville man killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Office continues an investigation into a fatal accident.

It happened on Sunday on U.S. 36 just west of Rockville.

Police say a vehicle was on its top when they arrived.

83-year-old Jack Rice of Rockville was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say a medical issue may have caused the accident.

His passenger, 83-year-old Wilma Jean Rice, was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton.

Her injuries were reportedly not serious.