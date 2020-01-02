Clear
Fatal New Year's day crash

Police say a man was speeding when he crashed Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 4:44 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL (WTHI) - A Bridgeport, Illinois man is dead after a New Year's day crash.

Illinois State Police say it happened at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on County Road 1800 North in Lawrence County just north of Lawrenceville.

Police say 27 year old Aaron Ericksen III was speeding when he left the roadway and rolled several times into a wooded area.

Police say Ericksen was not wearing a seatbelt.

He died at the scene.

Meanwhile a 17 year old female passenger from Vincennes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Her condition is not known.

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans