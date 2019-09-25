Fatal I-70 crash in Indianapolis turns to a homicide investigation after victim found with a bullet in his head

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - What started as a fatal crash investigation on I-70 in Indianapolis has turned to a homicide investigation.

It happened on Saturday evening near the 93 mile-marker.

When first responders arrived, they found 27-year-old Devon Anderson, of Indianapolis unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

Initially, investigators believed Anderson died after he was involved in a wreck with 24-year-old Juan Garrado Vivas, also of Indianapolis.

Vivas was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation shifted after an autopsy on Anderson when officials from the coroner's office found a bullet in his head.

Police believe Vivas used a handgun to shoot Anderson while driving on I-70. After Anderson was shot in the head, his vehicle reportedly swerved into the path of the truck being driven by Vivas, causing the crash.

Vivas was arrested on Wednesday morning.