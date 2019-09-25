Clear

Fatal I-70 crash in Indianapolis turns to a homicide investigation after victim found with a bullet in his head

What started as a fatal crash investigation on I-70 in Indianapolis has turned to a homicide investigation.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - What started as a fatal crash investigation on I-70 in Indianapolis has turned to a homicide investigation.

It happened on Saturday evening near the 93 mile-marker.

When first responders arrived, they found 27-year-old Devon Anderson, of Indianapolis unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

Initially, investigators believed Anderson died after he was involved in a wreck with 24-year-old Juan Garrado Vivas, also of Indianapolis.

Vivas was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation shifted after an autopsy on Anderson when officials from the coroner's office found a bullet in his head.

Police believe Vivas used a handgun to shoot Anderson while driving on I-70. After Anderson was shot in the head, his vehicle reportedly swerved into the path of the truck being driven by Vivas, causing the crash.

Vivas was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Cloudier and a Chance for Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, showers later. High: 79

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

NK Volleyball

Image

PH Volleyball

Image

ISU Women's Basketball

Image

IU Basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse