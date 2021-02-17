Three fires within three hours leaves one dead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There were three fires within three hours on the north side of Terre Haute. The first fire was called in around 10 P.M. Tuesday night.

The third and fatal fire was called in at 1:00 Wednesday morning. Officials say they had a report of someone trapped inside the building before they arrived. Firefighters found a body after putting out the fire.

Officials have not released the name of the deceased person, or what caused the fire.

News 10 is working to learn if any other people were hurt.