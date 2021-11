SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Saturday afternoon ATV accident leaves one man dead.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's department, this happened around 4 PM on Saturday.

They say this was near a wooded area west of Hymera.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered the driver had passed away as a result of his injuries.

They say the incident had no indications of foul play.

The name of the man has not been released yet.

We will continue to bring you new information as it becomes available.