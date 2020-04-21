TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Farrington's Grove Historical District is adjusting to plans to keep the neighborhood clean and beautiful.
There was a large-scale beautification planned, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines.
Instead, the group announced a spring beautification contest. All you have to do is go out, clean up some littler in the neighborhood, and snap a picture.
The prize is a restaurant gift certificate.
To learn more about the contest, click here.
Related Content
- Farrington's Grove Historical District makes changes to its large-scale beautification project amid COVID-19
- Farrington's Grove hosts fall beautification project
- Farrington's Grove set to hold fall clean-up
- The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area
- Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
- Illinois governor issues guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Making masks to manage COVID-19
- Raccoon scales Minnesota office tower, captivating public
- Trump weighs scaling back social distancing guidelines
- B & B Foods working to make up for lost income amid COVID-19 pandemic
Scroll for more content...