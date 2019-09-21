Clear

Farrington's Grove hosts fall beautification project

Farrington's Grove residents in Terre Haute collected litter, debris, tree limbs and brush Saturday morning as part of a community beautification project.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a Wabash Valley community are coming together to make their neighborhood beautiful.

Farrington's Grove residents in Terre Haute collected litter, debris, tree limbs and brush Saturday morning as part of a community beautification project.

Fraternities from Rose-Hulman and Indiana State University also came out to help with the clean-up efforts.

Neighbors said it's a great opportunity to get to know those around you.

"We like to keep our community clean. It's a bonding.. you get to meet your neighbors in the community you know. People who are running for office you get to know them a little more personal environment," said Michael Magnin with the Farrington's Grove Historical District.

The next beautification project is in the spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Beautification Project

Image

State Road 234 Road Work Starts Monday

Image

Police investigate attempted kidnapping

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator