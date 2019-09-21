Farrington's Grove hosts fall beautification project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a Wabash Valley community are coming together to make their neighborhood beautiful.
Farrington's Grove residents in Terre Haute collected litter, debris, tree limbs and brush Saturday morning as part of a community beautification project.
Fraternities from Rose-Hulman and Indiana State University also came out to help with the clean-up efforts.
Neighbors said it's a great opportunity to get to know those around you.
"We like to keep our community clean. It's a bonding.. you get to meet your neighbors in the community you know. People who are running for office you get to know them a little more personal environment," said Michael Magnin with the Farrington's Grove Historical District.
The next beautification project is in the spring.
