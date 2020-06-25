Farms to Families in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind, (WTHI) -- More than 1,000 pounds of produce, thousands of gallons of milk, and an organization and community wanting to help others. That's what you found in Greene County on Thursday.

"As a follower of Jesus we're called to be His hands and feet and it just seemed like a natural thing to be involved in," Mike Toon, the Coordinator with Bless Bloomfield said.

Thursday they took part in an initiative called "Farm to Families." The United States Department of Agriculture buys extra produce from farmers across the country. Then, it's packaged and sent to non-profits across the United States to give to families during the pandemic. That's what Bless Bloomfield ministries was doing Thursday.

"People are thankful. Times are tough this whole pandemic thing is really taking its toll on families. Not only here, but nationwide," Toon said. "To be able to give back just a little bit to them, to ease just a little bit of the burden from them. You know, it just blesses us as much as it does anyone."

Thursday, cars started to line up at 2:15 for the 5 o'clock giveaway. The group started distributing food to churches, food pantries, and area ministries first.

Then, they started with the general public. Organizers said they had to start early because so many people were lined up, they were blocking traffic on the roads.

They said they knew there was a need, but seeing all of the cars made them realize just how great that need is.

"As a teacher, I know that we have just so many kids in our district that just do not have the foods in their homes. So, I'm just really thankful to be able to volunteer here and make sure at least more people in our community are getting fed," Jenny Medina, Bloomfield teacher, and a volunteer said.

In uncertain times during this pandemic, Bless Bloomfield hopes to continue to give back to their community.

To learn more about Bless Bloomfield, or find out how you can get help from them. You can go to their Facebook page, here.