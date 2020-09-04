Farmersburg woman accused of driving under the influence with a six-year-old child in the vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Farmerburg woman was arrested after police accused her of driving under the influence with a six-year-old child in the car.

It happened on Thursday evening just before 8:00 near Wolfe Street and Wolfenberger Street in Sullivan County.

Indiana State Police says troopers 30-year-old Carleena Miller was pulled over for unsafe lane movement.

Police said during their investigation, they learned Miller was under the influence of a controlled substance.

During a search, police found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. They said she also tried to hide a small bag of meth in her mouth.

According to the police, a chemical test showed she was under the influence of several controlled substances.

Miller was booked in the Sullivan County Jail on charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of paraphernalia.

Police contacted the Sullivan County Department of Child Services for the six-year-old. The child was released to family members.