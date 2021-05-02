Clear
Farmersburg stabbing incident

One man is behind bars after an attempted stabbing.

Posted: May 2, 2021 8:54 PM
Updated: May 2, 2021 8:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is behind bars after an attempted stabbing.

Riley McConnell of Shelburn Indiana was arrested early Saturday morning.
That's after an attempted stabbing in Farmersburg.
According to the Farmersburg Carshals facebook page -- Marshal Cody Strain was called to a house on south 3rd street in Farmersburg.
That's when a woman covered in blood ran up to his vehicle.
Followed by McConnell -- who the woman said was the aggressor.
After a brief struggle -- he was detained and taken to the Sullivan County jail.
According to the police -- McConnell broke into a house with intent to harm a male and female inside.
A fight started between McConnell and the male and that's when the knife was drawn.
Both victims were able to escape and wait for law enforcement to arrive.

McConnell is being charged with, burglarly, intimidation, battery, and more.

