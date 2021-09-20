Farmersburg police said a unique bicycle used as a getaway ride helped them bust a Florida woman for theft

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Flordia woman was arrested in Sullivan County after police say she was busted stealing from a local business.

Police arrested 40-year-old Amanda McDonald on Monday morning.

Last week, a business told Farmersburg police they had a video of someone stealing items.

Police said they recognized the woman because of the "very noticeable bicycle" she was on.

They said they went to a home where they found the bike and McDonald.

McDonald was wanted in both Florida and Colorado. In Colorado, she was wanted for escape/failure to appear, and in Florida, she had several outstanding arrest warrants.

After she faces a judge for the theft charge in Sullivan County, she will be transported back to Colorado.