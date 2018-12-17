Clear

Farmersburg minor confesses to vandalizing park

In October, there was an incident involving vandalism at Farmersburg Park.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 6:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - A juvenile has confessed to vandalizing a Sullivan County Park.

That's according the Farmersburg Marshal's Office.

Police say a couple of weeks ago, a juvenile confessed to the crimes.

The minor faces charges of criminal mischief and trespassing.

The suspect's name was not released because of his age.

