FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - A juvenile has confessed to vandalizing a Sullivan County Park.
That's according the Farmersburg Marshal's Office.
In October, there was an incident involving vandalism at Farmersburg Park.
Police say a couple of weeks ago, a juvenile confessed to the crimes.
The minor faces charges of criminal mischief and trespassing.
The suspect's name was not released because of his age.
Related Content
- Farmersburg minor confesses to vandalizing park
- Suspects Arrested in Farmersburg Bank Robbery Investigation
- Police investigating robbery at First Financial Bank in Farmersburg
- Police investigate potential threat at North Central High School in Farmersburg
- Farmersburg boy in the Top 5 for Future Chefs Challenge, tells other kids to dream big
- Crime Stoppers: Woodgate vandal
- Parke County man wanted for sexual misconduct with a minor
- Minority students falling behind
- Sheriff’s report: Suspect confessed to Florida school attack
- Attorney wants confession in Colts player's death thrown out
Scroll for more content...