FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the weekend officers say a Farmersburg man was arrested on child molest allegations.

On Friday, police arrested Robbie Baber after an investigation began where the police and Indiana Department of Child Services were called to a home in Farmersburg last Monday. Police say this was regarding allegations of possible child molestation on a five-year-old.

Baber is now in Sullivan County Jail on a $35,000 bond.