Farmersburg couple accused of neglecting eight-month-old baby

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Farmersburg couple has been charged after police accused them of neglecting an eight-month-old baby, resulting in it being hurt.

According to Indiana State Police, the investigation into 25-year-old Nancy Sperling and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Austin Barnard started in May.

Police received information from the Sullivan County Department of Child Services the baby had been neglected and abused.

Police say their investigation showed the pair neglected the baby, resulting in its injury and they placed the baby in dangerous situations.

They were arrested on Thursday.

Both Sperling and Barnard are facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent placing dependent in situation that endangers the dependent