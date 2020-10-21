Farmersburg Woman Charged for Theft and Forgery from a Car Dealership 

Vigo County - According to a release from the Indiana State Police, ISP began an investigation into a woman, who once operated as the controller of finances for Burger Chrysler Jeep of Terre Haute, allegedly stealing over $50,000 worth of property and funds with the intent to deprive.

Cecia Copeland, age 53, of Farmersburg, Indiana, was employed by Burger Chrysler Jeep from February of 2014 through December of 2019.

During her duties as the controller, she allegedly was writing checks and forging sale documents to benefit self-gain.

After reviewing the investigation, the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office issued a summons for Copeland to appear in Vigo County’s Division 3 Court on November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., for an initial hearing.

Charges include:

• Theft, Class 5 Felony

• Forgery, Class 6 Felony

• Fraud, Class 6 Felony



Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.