Farmersburg Marshal's office reminds you to keep your pet leashed, or you will be paying a fine.

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Farmersburg elementary school contacted the Marshal’s Office to talk about a certain safety measure that the school wants to be more enforced. The Marshal’s office of Farmersburg wants to remind you to make sure that your dog is leashed and secure.

Farmersburg Elementary is taking children out on nature walks instead of having recess. This change is due to COVID-19.

They are enforcing this because no one, especially children, should have to fear running away from animals to stay safe.

The North East School Corporation requested that they start enforcing the animal leash law more due to safety concerns.

Not having your animal on a leash is a class C felony in Indiana and is a ticketable offense. It is a class C misdemeanor and you can be arrested. They currently haven’t made any arrests.

Cody Strain, a town marshal, spoke with us today about heavily enforcing the leash law. He says in the past that there have been many issues of dogs running after people.

He says they get at least 10 calls a day about animals being unleashed and running away from their owner’s property.

He says now with school being back in session he wants to protect the kids when they are outside.

If the Farmersburg Marshal’s office finds an animal not leashed or straying away from privet property they will take the animal back to the owner, or take them to the shelter.

If you are issued an ordinance tickets cost $25.