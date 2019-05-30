Clear

Farmers say active weather continues to cause problems

Farmers like Dwight Ludwig in Clay County say this planting season has been stopped and go because of rain and storms.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area farmers say because of the active weather this planting season they are working from behind and they will probably be working from behind all growing season.

"We get to work for a day or something like that and then comes another storm and puts us out of business for another few days. So its really been a challenge and of course with that comes the weeds that we can't spray so overall its just been a bit frustrating" Dwight Ludwig says.

Many area farmers say they are way behind when it comes to crops planted and it will begin to impact pricing on various goods impacted by corn and soybeans.

"The USDA came out on Monday and said we're only at 22% planted on corn and usually this time of year we are wrapping it up and well over 90% done. It's not just here either it's a nationwide thing" Ludwig says.

Farmers say the rain not only prevents planting it introduces many other issues that will impact crops for weeks to come.

"With the wet weather we've been having and that constant moisture in the ground it just gives the opportunity for so many problems with not only weeds but bacteria and fungus moving in. It will be something we're fighting for quite a while." Ludwig says.

Area farmers say they need a long stretch of dry windy weather to dry out the fields so they can catch up during the growing season.

