Farmers are preparing for growing season. Some say it's been a good year so far.

It's been pretty dry in some parts of the Wabash Valley lately and it's effecting farmers and their crops.

Posted: Jun 21, 2020 5:54 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- While you may dread the rain, it's the perfect gift to farmers.

The month of June for farmers means the start of growing season.

We stopped by B-N-Ag farm owned by Brad Burbrink. 

He told us compared to last year, crops are looking much better.

Lately, there hasn't been that much rain.

Burbrink said a dry June makes a good crop.

he says this has allowed them to make sure everything is in the ground.

Burbrink said now they're ready for rain.

He told our crew so far they've had a couple of 10ths rain, but an inch or two is ideal.

"All in all, our crops are looking really good it's just now up to Mother Nature to bring us some timely rains because you can tell by your yards, it's pretty dry out right now so if we can start getting rains now we'll be looking forward to a pretty good crop," said Burbrink. 

The reproduction stage for the crops is a few weeks away.

In the meantime, Burbrink will be checking for weeds and insects that may damage the crops.

