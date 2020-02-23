Clear

Farmers in the Wabash Valley feel the effects of the Coronavirus

The coronavirus is impacting farmers in the Wabash Valley after months of a trade war with China.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 8:53 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The coronavirus has no doubt impacted China's economy. That impact is also being felt here in the Wabash Valley.

The U.S. and China recently came to a trade agreement after several months of a trade war. Part of that agreement called for China to spend more than $30 Million on U.S. agriculture products.

Cory, Indiana farmer, Dwight Ludwig, says many farmers expected to see a rebound in the market under the new deal. But then, the coronavirus happened. 

"We expected the purchases by China to start being made. Which would in turn increase prices and we haven't seen that yet," Ludwig said.

China is expected to offer tariff exemptions on some U.S. goods like soybeans, pork and beef. There are also reports out of China that the country could buy American agriculture products by the end of the month and early next month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Some sunshine and clouds with warm temperatures.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Weekend education wrap

Image

ISU Polar Plunge

Image

Coronavirus impacts farmers

Image

Swimming Sectonals

Image

TH North Evansville Harrison

Image

West Vigo North Central

Image

Sullivan Evan Bosse

Image

Linton semi-state

Image

Loogootee semi-state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Silver Alert still in place for missing Indiana man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil