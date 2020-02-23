Farmers in the Wabash Valley feel the effects of the Coronavirus

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The coronavirus has no doubt impacted China's economy. That impact is also being felt here in the Wabash Valley.

The U.S. and China recently came to a trade agreement after several months of a trade war. Part of that agreement called for China to spend more than $30 Million on U.S. agriculture products.

Cory, Indiana farmer, Dwight Ludwig, says many farmers expected to see a rebound in the market under the new deal. But then, the coronavirus happened.

"We expected the purchases by China to start being made. Which would in turn increase prices and we haven't seen that yet," Ludwig said.

China is expected to offer tariff exemptions on some U.S. goods like soybeans, pork and beef. There are also reports out of China that the country could buy American agriculture products by the end of the month and early next month.