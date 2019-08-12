First it was too much rain...now it's not enough, farmers battling against Mother Nature

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- It's a season many farmers just want to be done with.

First, it was too much rain.

Now, we can't get enough.

Mother Nature hasn't been all that kind to farmers this season.

"This whole year's been crazy and we can't wait for it to be over with," said Brad Burbrink, a local farmer.

Burbrink farms soybeans and corn.

The start of his planting season was pushed back to late may because of the rain.

Normally, he would've started planting in April for the highest return on his crops.

This year, Burbrink said they haven't had a good rain within the last few weeks or so.

He told us he's nearly six weeks behind schedule.

"What we did plant became challenged. everything we did was not right. we were running out of time and what do you just try to make something happen. If we could get 2-4 inches of rain here over the next two weeks that would get us to where we probably need to be," said Burbrink.

Burbrink says he's going to keep a positive attitude and stay optimistic.

He says it's the life of a farmer, even if the season is a pain.

"It's one of those that's just, it's exciting but at the same time it's part of it and uh we live it love it and just gonna keep fighting every day," said Burbrink.