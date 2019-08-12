Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

First it was too much rain...now it's not enough, farmers battling against Mother Nature

Farmers are racing against time due to a late harvest, some are still feeling the blows from the spring.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- It's a season many farmers just want to be done with.

First, it was too much rain.

Now, we can't get enough.

Mother Nature hasn't been all that kind to farmers this season.

"This whole year's been crazy and we can't wait for it to be over with," said Brad Burbrink, a local farmer. 

Burbrink farms soybeans and corn.

The start of his planting season was pushed back to late may because of the rain.

Normally, he would've started planting in April for the highest return on his crops.

This year, Burbrink said they haven't had a good rain within the last few weeks or so.

He told us he's nearly six weeks behind schedule.

"What we did plant became challenged. everything we did was not right. we were running out of time and what do you just try to make something happen. If we could get 2-4 inches of rain here over the next two weeks that would get us to where we probably need to be," said Burbrink. 

Burbrink says he's going to keep a positive attitude and stay optimistic.

He says it's the life of a farmer, even if the season is a pain.

"It's one of those that's just, it's exciting but at the same time it's part of it and uh we live it love it and just gonna keep fighting every day," said Burbrink. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Chances of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil medieval festival set to benefit Christmas in the Park

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Need help with your homework? Rose-Hulman's 'AskRose' starts on Monday

Image

Bloomfield school receives statewide recognition

Image

Farmers and dry weather

Image

Vague phone call threats prompt lockout at Terre Haute South and Booker T. Washington schools

Image

Two juveniles arrested in connection to Terre Haute warehouse fire

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

HVAC Issues close Vigo County Courthouse Early

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States