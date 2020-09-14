Farmers are gearing up for harvest season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The fall season is not that far away and it's bringing some company with it; It's bringing harvest season!

We spoke with local farmer Brad Burbrink. He told us when you see brown on crops, it's not necessarily a bad thing at all. In fact, it's a good sign for farmers.

Burbrink said the color brown means harvest season could start as early as next week.

The color brown means the crop is mature.

If you remember last year, farmers say they had a horrible season across the Wabash Valley.

Burbrink said this year they've been blessed with a good growing season.

They were able to plant ahead of schedule in 2020.

He said once they start to harvest, the goal is to be finished in time for Thanksgiving.

Burbrink said this is one of his favorite parts of the job.

"As a farmer, you're always excited for this time of year because it's kind of that reward of you get to see everything you've done all season long in preparation for the 2020 growing season and as you get to take the combine out you actually get to measure what you did and what you did right and what you can change," said Brubrink.

Burbrink said the crops they harvest will be used for making taco shells and tortilla chips.