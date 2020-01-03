Farmers Market continues Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, you can help support local businesses!

That's through the Terre Haute Farmers Market. The event highlights local vendors through food, arts and crafts.

According to its Facebook Page, organizers say the grower-producer market features vendors, within a 100 mile radius, of Terre Haute.

The market is Saturday, from 9 to 1 p.m., inside the Meadows Shopping Center on Poplar Street.

Vendors will set up by Steinmart.

To see the list of vendors, and event details, click here.