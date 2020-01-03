TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, you can help support local businesses!
That's through the Terre Haute Farmers Market. The event highlights local vendors through food, arts and crafts.
According to its Facebook Page, organizers say the grower-producer market features vendors, within a 100 mile radius, of Terre Haute.
The market is Saturday, from 9 to 1 p.m., inside the Meadows Shopping Center on Poplar Street.
Vendors will set up by Steinmart.
To see the list of vendors, and event details, click here.
Related Content
- Farmers Market continues Saturday
- Farmers Market celebrates Heroes Day
- Terre Haute farmers market continues to grow after move to Meadows
- June rainfall continues to impact local farmers
- Indoor farmer's market brings fresh food to community
- Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain
- New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan
- Terre Haute Farmer's Market hosts end of summer sale
- First indoor farmers market of the season held
- Farmers say active weather continues to cause problems
Scroll for more content...