Farmers Market celebrates Heroes Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A salute to our everyday heroes.
That was the theme for the Terre Haute Farmers Market Saturday. Members of local law enforcement and fire mingled with the community.
Next week is ‘Bring a Book day.’ The Vigo County Library will be there to talk about your favorite book with you.
