Clear

Farmers Market celebrates Heroes Day

Members of local law enforcement and fire mingled with the community.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A salute to our everyday heroes.

That was the theme for the Terre Haute Farmers Market Saturday. Members of local law enforcement and fire mingled with the community.

Next week is ‘Bring a Book day.’ The Vigo County Library will be there to talk about your favorite book with you.

For more information, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A very nice weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tox Away Day

Image

Pride Terradise

Image

Wag, Walk, Run benefits humane society

Image

Hunger Bust Fun Run

Image

Suicide Awareness Ride

Image

Heroes Day at Farmer's Market

Image

Warrior Ride

Image

Group renovates home for struggling veterans

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 3 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen