Family still seek answers after Jack Berry's disappearance 10 years ago

Ten long years have passed since Berry was last seen. Police and those who knew Berry spent months searching everywhere trying to find him. His sister Chrissy John says that search continues today.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A crowd of family and friends gathered inside Taco Casita Sunday. They say this was Jack Berry Juniors favorite restaurant.

Ten long years have passed since Berry was last seen. Police and those who knew Berry spent months searching everywhere trying to find him. His sister Chrissy John says that search continues today.

"Our nerves are always up. We're always looking. We're always trying to see if somebody knows something. There's not a day that goes by that we aren't listening for somebody," said John.

On top of meeting loved ones twice a year the family has a memorial bench in Berry's honor. It's placed outside his parents' home so the family can visit and pay their respect.

"So this is somewhere my mom can go and yell at him or his son if he wants to come and just have a moment with his father. It’s something for him," said John.

Berry's family says they will never give up hope. Even a decade later the family hopes someone will step forward with answers. To bring peace to their son, brother, and friend.

"That's one of my dad’s biggest fears in life. Is dying, not knowing where his son is. So we would like to bring him home. If anybody has any information.. we would deeply, deeply appreciate it," said John.

If you have information regarding the disappearance of Jack Berry Jr. you are urged to reach out to crime stoppers. All calls are anonymous. That number is 812 238 stop.

