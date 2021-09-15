Family still looking for answer in death of Ed Hataway

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Ed Hataway went missing on September 16th of 2012. When police went to his apartment Hataway was nowhere to be found. But his apartment was unlocked.

In November Hataway's body was found. But that's where the case goes cold.

Ed Hataway's brother John Hataway says, "I still think that there's the possibility that somebody around here knows something that occurred during this whole deal that hasn't come forward yet."

For almost a decade, John Hataway and his wife Anita Scott-Hataway have been searching for answers. Three months ago came the first sign of light in the case in a long time.

Anita-Scott Hataway says, "He wants this case solved. Because I do believe he feels he knows who did it. And he's the one who wrote the report up but it was missing."

A person familiar with the case reached out to the Hataway's. That person told them an interview that was crucial in the case had been performed. They say that interview has gone missing.

According to the family, they reached out to the state police and the Illinois attorney general. They have also reached out to the governor's office.

But they say no further action has been taken.

Anita-Scott Hataway says, "All we ask is someone to do something. Yup."

John Hataway says, "i'm hopeful that maybe something will happen. It's just a chance, and I hope it works."