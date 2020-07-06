Family shares story after son killed in tragic electrical accident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Chandler Loehmann died in an accident at his home in southern Vigo County on July 2.

His family said Loehmann was in the backyard when he was electrocuted.

"Titan, his German Shepard, that's his pride and joy. He was over here. he was tied to that log over there, and he was getting fried, so he came over here to save his dog, and in the process, he got hit with it too," said Dilana Fuller, Chandler's sister.

The family said electricity ran from the power lines into the tree and to the ground.

The family also said they've tried to call Duke Energy several times to address the low hanging power lines.

Loehmann's stepfather Robert Fuller said he's worried this could happen to others.

"Anybody that walks around, or under these lines with these trees, especially during the summer months where they're bushy and the leaves come out, that's all. It takes is these green leaves to touch them high voltage lines, and you've got an electric poll," said Fuller.

Fuller said they want the tree cut down, and he hopes people report concerns of their own.

"Make it right for everybody. Don't let someone else have to lose their son, or their loved one, or their own life," said Fuller.

While it's a difficult time, Loehmann's family is cherishing fond memories they shared.

"He was the greatest person you could be around. If he loved you, he loved you. he loved hard," said Dilana Fuller.

News 10 reached out to Duke Energy.

We received a statement that reads:

"This is a tragic loss, and our deepest sympathies go to Mr. Loehmann's family. We are conducting a detailed investigation of what occurred."

Funeral services are planned for Tuesday, July 7th.