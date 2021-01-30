Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley family is proving, when you do good, positivity can come back to you.

Latoyia Minor says was with her mom and sister when they found a wallet left in a shopping cart outside a Terre Haute store. Minor says there was a lot of money inside and she and her family knew someone would be missing it.

No one reported a missing wallet at the stores nearby. They tried to contact the owner using social media. They even went to the address listed on the person's identification, but no luck.

They then turned to ISU Credit Union for help. The family turned in the wallet and the bank was able to get in contact with the person.

Minor says the wallet's owner eventually reached out to them and was very happy.

ISU Credit Union then rewarded the family for their good deed.

Minor says, "They gave us a reward for it and we weren't expecting that so that was very generous and it couldn't have come at a better time because the day after they did it we were burying my stepfather so we just needed a little joy so we were very grateful for that.

Minor did not say how much was in the wallet or how much money the family got as a reward.