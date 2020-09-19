Family speaks after man is found guilty of killing mother

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you saw a picture of Virginia "Dee" Myrtle, Chelsey Reed and Amanda Henning would say you'd notice her personality.

"She talked to so many different people...she was loved by so many people," said Reed.

But pictures and memories are all they have left of their mother.

In 2016, Jesse Mathews killed Virginia Myrtle. She was found dead in her home in Clay County. Henning told us even today, it isn't easy.

"It's an unreal feeling, unlike anything you'll ever feel I can't even describe it to you," said Henning.

This week, the family got news they never thought would come.

A jury found Mathews guilty of killing Myrtle and abusing her corpse.

"It feels nice but I'll never get her back, I'll never get to hear her voice I'll never get to see her face," said Henning.

Mathews could face up to 87 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to a habitual offender enhancement.

Henning said what kept her going after all those years, was a promise.

"I made a promise that I would never give up and I would not let this turn into a cold case," said Henning.

The sentencing date for Mathews is set for Oct. 14th.