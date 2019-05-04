Clear

Family raising money to sponsor room in Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

The Clausen family is nearly at their goal of $50,000 for sponsoring a room in an Indianapolis hospital in honor of their son Bryce, who passed away in April to a rare genetic disorder. With the help of the community, they look to get closer to this goal with a side by side race fundraiser.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)-- The Clausen family is seeing the light in a horrible situation. A month ago, they lost their youngest son Bryce Clausen. He was only 14 months old. What took his life is a rare genetic neurological disorder called Krabbe disease. Children who are diagnosed with it aren't expected to see their second birthday. 

"You know I don't say it because it's my child, but it's just the nastiest disease I've ever heard of," said Joel Clausen's father. During Bryce's treatment, the family took multiple trips to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

While they were there the family would spend time in many rooms that were themed.  Joel had noticed that one room wasn't decorated at all. He saw the potential but it would be costly. 

"I thought $50,000 you know, I'm not rich. I'm not poor, but I thought ok, maybe I could kind of get some kind of momentum going with this and we did," said Clausen. 

A few months after that with the help of many, the family raised nearly $35,000 not too far off from their goal of $50,000. 

They're using a fundraiser to help them get closer. It's a side by side race in Edgar County, and it's easily one of the largest the county has ever seen. 

The money raised will go towards sponsoring the empty room. 

Joel says he and his wife won't give up until the room is finished. 

"This room is kind of the last thing that is on our list. It's going to mean a lot to us," said Clausen. 

If you would like to donate, here is the link for you too. All donations will go towards to completion of the room. 

