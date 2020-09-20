Family of a man on death row holds rally days before scheduled executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Two inmates are scheduled to die this week at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute.

And for Yvette Allen, this hits too close to home.

"Billie Allen is my brother who is currently on federal death row for a crime that we can prove he did not commit," said Allen.

On Sunday, demonstrators rallied to continue the fight against the death penalty.

The family of Billie Allen led the "Does DNA Evidence Matter" protest and demonstration at Vigo County Courthouse.

Protestors held signs having a simple but clear message; End capital punishment.

Allen was convicted of robbing and murdering Richard Heflin a security guard in 1997 and has spent his time in the federal prison.

"It's for a crime that evidence can prove he did not commit. It's been uncertainty because we don't know what's going to happen," said Allen.

She told us her brother has been on death row for the last 23 years. He's run out of appeals, which means he could be called at any time to be executed.

Rodrick Reed stands in solidarity with Allen, as his brother Rodney Reed is on death row in the state of Texas.

"No man should have the right to take anybody's life. The value of life is very sacred because no man should have the right to take anybody's life. Injustice to one is an injustice to all we're all a part of one body," said Reed.

The two men on death row this week aren't Reed nor Allen. But Allen said there's no time to waist.

"It's a modern-day lynching it's more than just my brother it's impacting many other families as well," said Allen.